Aktuell
22 hours ago-Mehr Optionen für den Digitaldruck
1 days ago-Innendekorationen aus dem Inkjetdrucker
1 days ago-Investitionen in das E-Commerce Packaging
1 days ago-Digitaldruck für flexible und dehnbare Folien
1 days ago-gugler* ist Cradle to Cradle-Gold-zertifiziert
1 days ago-Proofen auf unbeschichtete Verpackungssubstrate
1 days ago-60 HP Indigos auf einem Schlag
2 days ago-Gardas Comeback
2 days ago-Durst: Firework of Innovations
3 days ago-Claudia Wolf: „Unsere Transformation zum ‚Smart Business‘ ist abgeschlossen”
Sie sind hier: Archiv der graphischen Revue | Aktuell | Durst: Firework of Innovations
Aktuell

Durst: Firework of Innovations

(Advertorial) 3 December 2020 Live at HQ BRIXEN, 10 am –2 pm, Virtual Presentation, 4 pm – 4.30 pm.

Firework

After the successful introduction of the P5 technology platform with the P5 350 and P5 210, Durst is now ready to present its extended P5 family. The P5 350 HS is a new high productive printer model. In combination with Durst Automat, the new solution for a fully automated printing workflow by the Durst Software, it creates the path to make your production processes more efficient.

We are pleased to introduce you to this innovative system full of flexibility, speed and efficiency. By We are looking forward to receiving your registration online.

Registration

 

 

konica-11_2020
easy_print_online
Tags:
Ähnliche Beiträge

Graphische Revue durchsuchen

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

0

Your Cart

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du sich damit einverstanden.

Schließen